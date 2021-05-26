MUSKEGON — Montague split its West Michigan Conference doubleheader at Oakridge Monday, which sets up the Wildcats to battle North Muskegon this coming Saturday for the league title. The doubleheader will be played at Marsh Field at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats (21-11, 11-1 WMC) lost game one, 6-4, its first league defeat, but a two-run homer by Colton Blankstrom in the fifth inning of game two gave Montague a 5-3 win to salvage the split.
Blankstrom's dinger broke a 3-3 tie. Montague only briefly trailed in the game, scoring three second-inning runs to go ahead 3-1. Blankstrom also got the win on the mound, striking out seven and allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. Trey Mikkelsen fired 1 2/3 hitless frames to get the save. Owen Petersen got two hits, and Dylan Everett drove in two runs.
In game one, Oakridge scored four fourth-inning runs to jump ahead for good. Tugg Nichols and Colton Blankstrom each drove in two runs. Mikkelsen threw 2 1/3 strong innings of relief, allowing a hit and a walk.