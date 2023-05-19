Montague put together a complete game Thursday afternoon to defeat Kent City in non-conference action, 8-1.
Three Wildcat pitchers - Ryver Jarka, Eli Petersen and Izac Jarka - combined to allow six hits and strike out eight Eagles in the win, surrendering no earned runs.
Montague (17-9) was quick out of the gates, scoring five first-inning runs. Nick Moss, Kade Johnson and Kellan Francis each had run-scoring extra-base hits in the early rally. Moss went 3-for-4 in the game with two doubles, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Johnson also had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.