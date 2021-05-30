MUSKEGON — The record books will show Montague and North Muskegon as co-West Michigan Conference champions after the teams split their doubleheader Saturday at Marsh Field. But only one of the games will still be discussed years from now by the players and coaches involved, and that one was the thrilling 10-6 Wildcat win in an incredible 14 innings.
North Muskegon won the footnote second game 12-3 in five innings due to a rarely-used MHSAA rule that forbids beginning a new inning after midnight.
It's the longest game, Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said, that he's ever coached, and he doesn't remember playing in one that lasted that long either. It is nearly impossible for a high school game to last so long due to the lack of lights at most fields, but the Marsh backdrop allowed for it this time.
"It was a heck of a game," Buchberger said. "Two great teams going at it and battling. It's sad to see someone had to lose, but that's what sports is. Someone has to lose, so I'm glad it wasn't us."
Montague ran out all three of their best available pitchers in the opener (Trey Mikkelsen was unavailable due to his work a couple of days prior against Grand Rapids West Catholic). Most impressive of all was Colton Blankstrom, who stepped to the mound in the seventh inning holding a 6-5 lead. His inherited runner scored with two outs on a passed ball, but Blankstrom was masterful from there, pitching 6 2/3 incredible innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine, walking three and never allowing a Norseman to reach third base in extras. Eventually, he hit his own pitch count cap and gave way to Hayden McDonald, who recorded a strikeout to get the save.
Blankstrom was quick to point out he had help from his defense. Nick Moss made a great sliding scoop of a ground ball to get an out during extra innings, and Dylan Everett made a diving catch for him in left field as well.
There was never any discussion about trying to save Blankstrom for game two. Blankstrom said the hope was that Montague would win within an inning or two and he would start game two, but when that didn't happen, the Wildcats rode him as far as he could go.
"In my mind, that was do or die," Buchberger said. "That was the game we wanted. We were going to go with Colton until he ran out of pitches, so that's what we did. We just wanted to get that victory. I knew we would (eventually) get to their guy (Troy) McManus, and fortunately we did."
Neither team had many scoring chances throughout extra innings, but each one that came along seemed more dramatic than the last. Montague got two runners on in the 10th on softly-hit singles with two out, but couldn't get the big knock. In the 12th, North Muskegon's Shamus Corbett laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Denny Belmonte to second, but Belmonte tried to race to third to steal an extra bag and McDonald threw him out.
The most thrilling near-miss came in the 13th when the Wildcats executed a daring straight steal of home by Tugg Nichols with two out. Nichols beat the tag at home, but Aidan Buchberger struck out for the third out on the same play, so the run was disallowed.
Finally, in the 14th, the Wildcats broke through behind the bottom three batters in their order. With two out and two on, Sam Smith, Everett and Nichols each ripped run-scoring hits, with Everett's two-run double the big blow. Everett hadn't so much as put the ball in play - striking out four times - until an infield single in the 13th, but like his teammates maintained confidence throughout. The hits showcased Montague's depth.
"One through nine, we can swing it and manufacture runs," Buchberger said. "The bottom of the order has done a magnificent job this year helping us out with that."
The coach added that the team's athletic backgrounds help contribute to the players' ability to maintain mental toughness in a game like that. Just about the entire baseball roster was on the state championship football team last fall.
"They all know it's a grind," Buchberger said. "They're competitors and they're athletes, and that's what they do. They compete and they don't ever get down on themselves. They never get too high and never get too low. Baseball, that's what that's all about."
Montague will take that toughness, potentially, into a district championship game rematch with the Norsemen. Both teams will be favored to reach the finals, and after the Wildcats managed four runs in the first two innings against the top North Muskegon pitcher, Charlie Branch, they would enter such a matchup knowing from experience that they can get runs off him.
"It's going to be another fun game like the first game, very close," Blankstrom said of the potential matchup. "We should have confidence that we can beat them if our pitching is on."
Blankstrom had three hits, all singles, in the win and scored two times. Aidan Buchberger, Kade Johnson, Owen Petersen, Everett, Nichols and Moss each got two hits.
In game two, Blankstrom had an RBI double, and McDonald plated a run on a sacrifice fly, but the Norsemen scored five times in the first inning and were never threatened.