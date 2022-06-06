MONTAGUE — It wasn't easy for Montague, but the Wildcats got the job done Saturday to earn the district championship, beating Hesperia 1-0 in the semifinals and North Muskegon 4-1 for the title.
The championship win avenged the Wildcats' defeat to North Muskegon in last season's district finals. Montague advanced to Wednesday's regional semifinals, which will be played in its home park. The 'Cats will play NorthPointe Christian in the semifinal game.
The Wildcats (22-14) never trailed in the tournament, breaking a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the championship game when Chase Gowell singled in Owen Fairchild. Montague then added two insurance runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kade Johnson and a RBI single by Hayden McDonald.
Johnson also opened the scoring in the first, singling in Aidan Buchberger from second base.
Johnson excelled on the mound in the finals, allowing only two hits and three walks while striking out four. Colton Blankstrom came on for the final out and earned the save. Blankstrom also got two hits at the plate.
"Kade Johnson pitched a great game and we had great defense behind him," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said.
The Hesperia game was a close battle, as the upset-minded Panthers gave Montague a major test. Montague scored the only run of the game in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Buchberger. The usually potent 'Cats offense was held to four hits as Hesperia's Kohen Heckman pitched well and had spotless defense behind him.
Owen Petersen was also excellent on the mound for Montague, striking out 12 without a walk and allowing only three hits. Hesperia got two runners into scoring position with two out in the final inning, but Blankstrom came on to strike out the only batter he faced, preserving the win and earning the first of his two saves on the day.