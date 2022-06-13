CALEDONIA — It looked for a moment like Montague would come all the way back from a four-run deficit in Saturday's regional final game against Lansing Catholic. Not only had Hayden McDonald's RBI single cut the Wildcats' deficit to one with only one out in the final inning, but the ball skittered between the legs of the Cougar right fielder, enabling McDonald to get all the way to third base. All the Wildcats needed was one more hit.
They couldn't get that last hit, though, and Montague was left with a 6-5 defeat in a game it felt it should have won.
"It's hard not to (wonder what if) because we left so many runners on base," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "Runners on second and third with less than two outs and we just couldn't get enough runs across. That's hard, when they don't execute, and they feel bad for themselves and they feel bad for their teammates. It's just about fighting, clawing and doing everything you can do to possibly come out on top.
"I appreciate our guys. They did fight. They kept clawing back and had opportunities to win multiple times today. We just didn't do it, and that's how it goes."
The key inning was the fourth, which Montague (23-15) entered with a 2-1 lead and left trailing 6-2. Starting pitcher Owen Petersen, who had opened the scoring by taking advantage of two errors on the same play in the Cougar outfield to circle the bases in the second, walked the first two batters of the inning. Buchberger then turned to Colton Blankstrom to relieve Petersen, and Blankstrom had the tough task of going against the top of the Cougar lineup with two already on base.
The top three hitters each collected base hits, bringing three runs in and giving Lansing Catholic its first lead. Blankstrom collected himself and pitched well the rest of the inning, but the Cougars got two more runs on an unsuccessful fielder's choice and then a double play.
From there, Blankstrom was brilliant, allowing only one more hit, striking out four and walking none in his final three innings. That kept the Wildcats in it.
"From behind the plate, they wanted it really bad," senior catcher Tugg Nichols said of his pitchers. "Colton came in and pitched a great three or four innings or whatever he was in. Owen started out good. He lost a little bit of control but he got it back. They wanted this as much as everybody else did."
Montague made a push in each of the final three innings, but just lacked the game-changing hit it needed. In the fifth, the Wildcats loaded the bases with nobody out and managed only one run out of it, scoring on Nichols' two-out walk. The sixth brought a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity but again only one run, on Nick Moss' infield single.
In the seventh, with McDonald already on third, Petersen drew a walk, then stole second. But Cougars' leadoff hitter Austin Gates, whom Petersen greeted with the walk, locked it down by striking out Tate Stine and inducing a foul popout from Chase Gowell.
It was a tough spot for Stine and Gowell, the last two hitters in the order, but they'd also helped put the Wildcats in position to win. Gowell had the game's best-hit ball, a line-shot triple in the third inning that enabled him to score on a Blankstrom sacrifice fly, and Stine reached on an error and scored in the fifth and walked in the sixth. Montague's lineup depth was a huge factor all year.
"I had faith in Tate and Chase," McDonald said. "I wouldn't want anyone else at the plate other than them (in that situation). It just didn't go our way today. That's how baseball works."
The defeat ended decorated careers for Blankstrom, Nichols, McDonald, Stine and Aidan Buchberger. The first three of those five were on the Wildcats' football state champions of 2020, and all contributed to back-to-back West Michigan Conference championships on the diamond.
"Everyone on our team has grown up together," Nichols said. "Our seniors have played 15-plus years of travel baseball together and have grown up since we were (really young). The juniors have always played with us too. (I'll just remember) everybody, how close we were, the relationships we made."
"I wouldn't really ask for anything else," McDonald added. "A lot of people don't get to win a state championship in football. They don't usually get the rings. We're blessed for that. I wouldn't want to play with anyone else. I'm super blessed for this high school career."