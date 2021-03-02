MONTAGUE — Montague suffered one of the more cruel losses you'll ever see Tuesday night against Ravenna, as the Bulldogs' Kyle Beebe knocked down a 30-plus foot shot off the glass as time ran out in overtime to defeat the Wildcats 64-62.
"Our team played their hearts out this game, and did everything I asked them to do," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Ravenna hit a lot of threes in the second half and a long last-second shot off the glass to win it. It was a battle."
The game was tight all the way through, with no team outscoring the other by more than three in any of the five periods of play.
Isaiah Atchison led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Drew Collins added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Braeden Johnston chipped in 10 points, and Tugg Nichols had five assists.