Montague's bats couldn't solve a tough Forest Hills Eastern pitching staff Friday at the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford, as the Wildcats lost a doubleheader to the Division 2 #9-ranked Hawks 8-0 and 5-1.
In game one, Montague (2-5) managed three hits, one each by Kade Johnson, Aidan Buchberger and Owen Petersen. A five-run third inning by Eastern made the difference. Petersen pitched three innings and allowed only one hit, but control problems - he walked five - and errors fueled the Hawks' offense.
Eastern put up a run in each of the first three innings of game two and warded off the Wildcats from there. Colton Blankstrom pitched 5 1/3 innings of solid baseball, allowing three earned runs on six hits with no walks. Tugg Nichols had three hits for Montague, and Buchberger had two hits and scored the only Wildcats' run.