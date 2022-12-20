Montague split a West Michigan Conference matchup with Holton Monday afternoon. The Wildcat girls earned a 17.5-12.5 win over the Red Devils, while the boys lost 25-5.
The Wildcats scored all 10 possible points in the Baker games to account for the difference in the final score. Montague struggled in individual play, but Luna Pruitt scored a 132 and Sophie Brewer a 129 to help give the Wildcats the win.
Montague's boys managed only one point in individual play after scoring four in the Baker games. Kayden Priese earned that point with the Wildcats' high game of a 157. Chase Krawczyk had a 156.