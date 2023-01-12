Montague earned a pair of wins over Ludington Wednesday at Sherman Lanes. The Wildcat girls won 20-10 and the boys edged the Orioles 15.5-14.5.
The girls team won all 10 possible points in the Baker games to account for the difference in the match. In individual play, Sophie Brewer had the Wildcats' high game, a 123, and Jordyn Tolan had a 113.
In boys' action, Montague dominated the first series of individual play, 7.5-1.5, to earn the win. Rylee Onstott led the Wildcats with the two high scores, 153 and 144. Bryton Belinger rolled a 142.