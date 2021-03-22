MUSKEGON — Montague's bowling teams concluded their seasons at Saturday's regional tournament at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.
The Wildcat girls finished in 11th place with a total pinfall of 2,385, and the boys placed 14th with a score of 2,908.
Kaylee Sheffer was the Wildcats' top individual performer in the girls' meet, tying for 15th place. Her four-game pinfall was 566, 40 away from qualifying for state. Olivia Johnston placed 20th with a score of 557.
Kaden Miller led the Wildcat boys by placing in a tie for 43rd in the individual meet with a four-game pinfall of 627.