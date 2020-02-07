MUSKEGON — Montague's bowling teams fell to unbeaten Oakridge Wednesday, with the boys' team losing 23-7 and the girls' falling 29-1.

Montague had an impressive performance in the boys' match despite the defeat, scoring their highest total pinfall of the year. Matt Lohman led the team with a two-game series of 372, and Tyler Ervin added a 371 series. Dakota Wiegand chipped in a 330 series.

The girls' team also performed well, earning its highest Baker games score of the year. Reilly Murphy led the Wildcats in individual matches with a 272 series, followed by Olivia Johnston with a 240 series.

"The all-junior inaugural Montague girls team has become a very solid team," Wildcats' coach Josh Chamberlain said. "They continue to improve and always play well under the pressure of the matches."