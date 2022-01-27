Montague split its matches with Oakridge Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcat boys easily won a 24-6 matchup, while the girls lost 19-11.
The Wildcat boys won all 10 possible points in the Baker matches and also performed well in individual matches. Kaden Miller earned the high game for Montague, a 209, and also rolled a 172. Ian Degen posted scores of 199 and 181 for the Wildcats, and Carson Johnston rolled a 169.
In the girls' match, Kylie Sheffer led the Wildcats with scores of 148 and 144. Haley Tolan bowled a 115.