Montague defeated Holton Monday in both ends of a bowling match, 21-9 and 16.5-13.5.
The difference in the close boys' win was a two-point win in the second Baker match, 124-122. Montague won all 10 possible points in the Baker matches, but had that one gone the other way, Holton would've won the dual.
In the individual games, Kaden Miller led the way with a two-game score of 347, bowling a 180 and a 167. Chris Williams had Montague's high game of the day, a 183.
In the girls' match, it was all Montague, rolling to the win with a dominant performance in the singles matches. Kylie Sheffer bowled a 185, easily the high game of the day for Montague, and Haley Tolan added a 143.