Montague won both its matches Wednesday against Mason County Central in lopsided fashion. The girls team won 29-1, while the boys team won 28-2.
The Wildcat girls benefited from facing a shorthanded MCC team with only three bowlers, but rolled solid games as well. Kylie Sheffer led the way with a two-game set of 161 and 158. Isabelle McKeown added a 137.
Montague's boys dominated behind solid performances up and down the lineup; all but one of the Wildcats' 10 individual games yielded a score of 130 or higher. Kaden Miller had the high Wildcats' game, a 170, and also bowled a 150. James Lohman bowled a 155.