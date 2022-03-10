SPRING LAKE — Montague waited all season for a bunch of different players to have their best night at the same time. Wednesday night, the Wildcats got that game at the perfect time.
The boys in blue dominated the final three quarters of a district semifinal game against Oakridge to earn a 55-39 win, completing a three-game season sweep of the Eagles and earning a shot at rival Whitehall in the district finals.
"First thing we said in the locker room was, that was the most complete game our team has played this year," Montague coach David Osborne said. "From that perspective, that's what you work for. You want to be playing your best basketball. Oakridge was definitely hot down the stretch. They'd won (seven) games in a row, playing really well. Our guys took that a little personal because I think we'd won eight out of 10 as well. They just wanted to come out and prove they were better."
The Wildcats (16-6) certainly did that. After Garrett Wever's buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the Eagles a 13-12 edge after a quarter, Montague dominated the rest of the way. Paul Olson scored five quick points in the quarter, sparking his team to a 17-8 second-quarter scoring edge. Olson, Isaiah Atchison, Colton Blankstrom and Rodney Brassfield more than stepped up to the challenge of slowing down Oakridge star Ethan Jozsa. Jozsa had 18 points to lead all scorers, but the Wildcats dominated the boards by a 45-32 margin, and Olson's 15 points and Atchison's 10 points, 12 boards and six blocked shots were key.
"We really took pride in stopping Jozsa and not giving up the paint easy to him," Olson said. "I feel like we can put up a lot more points when everyone all throughout our team starts scoring. I know I finally had a breakthrough game, which really helped the team. Obviously beating Oakridge, who's been super hot, it's a big team win."
Perhaps the defining sequence to sum up Montague's paint success came late in the third quarter, when Atchison sliced to the rim for an and-one basket. When he missed the free throw, the Wildcats came up with the ball, and Owen Raeth found his way into the lane, drew a defender and made a slick bounce pass to Braeden Johnston for an uncontested bucket to make the score 40-25 Montague.
The Wildcats' backcourt didn't do too much, as starting guards Owen Raeth and Tate Stine hit only four field goals between them. Stine, though, had four assists, and the guards set the tone by taking care of the ball. The 'Cats had only 10 turnovers, which Osborne believes is nearly a season-low.
"They wanted to come out and take care of the ball," Osborne said. "Tonight we took care of the ball and you see the results. With a young group like we have, that can change at any moment, so going into the district championship, I think it's a great opportunity for our guys to experience something not everyone gets the chance to do."
MONTAGUE (55) O. Raeth 3 0-0 8, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Nichols 2 3-4 8, Olson 7 1-3 15, Stine 1 6-8 8, Atchison 2 6-9 10, Brassfield 1 0-0 2.
OAKRIDGE (39) DeLora 1 0-0 2, Wever 6 2-3 16, Jozsa 6 6-11 18, Osinski 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 8-14 39.
Montague....12 17 12 14 — 55
Oakridge.....13 8 7 11 — 39
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (O. Raeth 2, Nichols), Oakridge 3 (Wever 2, Osinski). Total fouls — Montague 13, Oakridge 16.