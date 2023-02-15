Ludington buried Montague under a barrage of three-pointers Tuesday night, keeping the Wildcats from knocking off the league unbeaten Orioles. Montague lost the game 90-48.
The O's exploded for 30 second-quarter points after Montague (9-8, 5-4 West Michigan Conference Lakes) stayed within two for the first eight minutes. Ludington shot over 40 percent from long distance and was at 50 percent for the game.
Owen Raeth paced Montague with 17 points. Isaiah Atchison grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
LUDINGTON (90) Anthes 2 0-0 5, Killips 2 1-1 5, Holmes 3 1-1 9, Laman 3 1-2 10, Shillinger 11 5-6 29, C. Hackert 2 0-1 4, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Jones 3 0-0 8, Benz 0 1-2 1, Forfinski 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 5 1-1 11, L. Hackert 0 0-2 0. Totals 34 10-16 90.
MONTAGUE (48) Osborne 2 0-1 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, C. Johnson 2 4-4 8, Olson 0 1-2 1, Raeth 5 3-4 17, Heiss 2 2-2 6, Atchison 1 2-2 4, K. Johnson 0 0-1 0, Brassfield 1 2-2- 4. Totals 14 14-18 48.
Ludington....15 30 24 21 — 90
Montague....13 14 8 13 — 48
Three-point goals—Ludington 12 (Anthes, Laman 3, Holmes 2, Shillinger 2, Gilchrist, Jones 2, Forfinski), Montague 6 (Osborne, Williams, Raeth 4). Total fouls — Ludington 22, Montague 16. JV score — Ludington 47, Montague 39.