Sophomore Owen Raeth had a big game Monday night, leading Montague to a 61-49 win over Fremont.
Raeth had 17 points, sparked by a 4-for-7 effort from three-point range. Four other Wildcats had at least seven points, but Raeth was the only one in double figures.
"I'm happy with how hard the team played tonight, and hoping we can continue that effort on Wednesday at Holton," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Montague (5-4) had 14 assists in the game, led by four each from Tate Stine and Braeden Johnston. Isaiah Atchison and Rodney Brassfield each scored nine points and combined for 20 rebounds (11 by Atchison).