Montague played a rock-solid game Friday night to earn a 57-44 win over Mason County Central and move over .500 in West Michigan Conference action.
The 'Cats (8-4, 5-4 WMC) were in a fight early and led by just a point at halftime, but a strong third quarter pushed their lead into a more comfortable range and they were able to salt away the win.
"I thought we played tough tonight and think we continue to get better," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I was pleased with our effort overall."
Three Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Isaiah Atchison with 12 points. Atchison also had a team-best eight rebounds. Owen Raeth and Tate Stine each had 11 points.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (44) Chye 4 0-0 9, Thurow 0 1-2 1, Draper 0 1-3 1, Perrone 1 4-4 6, VanderHaag 5 0-0 14, Trivisonno 2 1-3 5, Myer 1 2-2 4, Anes 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 8-13 44.
MONTAGUE (57) Raeth 4 0-0 11, Petersen 1 1-1 3, Nichols 2 2-2 7, Olson 2 0-0 4, Stine 3 4-4 11, Atchison 5 2-5 12, Blankstrom 2 2-2 7, Brassfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-14 57.
Mason Co....14 9 8 13 — 44
Montague.....13 11 16 17 — 57
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 5 (Chye, VanderHaag 4), Montague 6 (Raeth 3, Nichols, Stine, Blankstrom). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 17, Montague 15.