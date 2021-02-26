SCOTTVILLE — Playing its second game in two nights, Montague nevertheless pulled away from Mason County Central in the second half and earned a 57-39 win.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1 West Michigan Conference) were up just five at the break, 29-24, but controlled the third quarter and continued to expand the lead the rest of the game.
"We looked tired in the first half, but our energy picked up in the second half," Montague coach David Osborne said. "It is tough playing back to back and now we have one more (Friday) night on the road, but I know our team will be ready to play."
Drew Collins and Tugg Nichols led the Wildcats with 12 points each, and Collins grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Isaiah Atchison added eight points and eight boards. Nichols had five steals, and Colton Blankstrom passed out four assists.
MONTAGUE (57) Raeth 1 1-2 3, Johnston 3 0-0 6, Buchberger 0 0-2 0, Grattafiori 3 0-5 7, Nichols 5 0-0 12, Colllins 5 2-2 12, Atchison 4 0-0 8, Blankstrom 2 2-4 6, McDonald 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 6-17 57.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (39) Chye 2 2-2 6, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Perrone 5 3-5 16, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Draper 4 1-3 10. Totals 14 6-10 39.
Montague....17 12 13 15 — 57
Mason Co....10 14 5 10 — 39
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Grattafiorri, Nichols 2), Mason Co. Central 5 (Johnson, Perrone 3, Draper). Total fouls — Montague 11, Mason Co. Central 10. JV score — Mason Co. Central 59, Montague 47 (OT).