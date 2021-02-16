MUSKEGON — Montague played a tremendous first half on defense Tuesday night and earned a 43-30 road win over North Muskegon.
The Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 West Michigan Conference) led 22-4 at halftime, locking down the Norsemen attack in the opening half, including a shutout in the second quarter.
Drew Collins led Montague in scoring for the third time in three games, posting a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The 'Cats dominated the boards by a 38-22 margin.
"Definitely progress since our last game, but we still have work to do," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I thought we gave a good effort. We just need to learn how to handle the ball better, especially when we have a lead."