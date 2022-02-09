In a matchup of two teams that might meet again in the district tournament, Montague used a blistering offense in the second and third quarters to defeat Orchard View 66-47.
The Wildcats (9-4) scored 47 of their 66 points in those middle 16 minutes, blowing open the game and going up by as many as 28 points.
"We started out a little slow tonight, but picked up our energy and effort in the second quarter, and we were on the attack more from the second quarter through the end of the game," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Ten different Montague players scored in the game, led by Owen Raeth with 11 points. He also had seven rebounds. Isaiah Atchison added 10 points and nine boards. Tate Stine passed out four assists.