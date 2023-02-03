Montague had no trouble with Orchard View Friday night in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, winning 57-39.
The Wildcats (9-5, 5-2 WMC Lakes) took control of the game with a dominant second quarter that saw them outscore OV 16-1, taking a 16-point lead.
"Great team win tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We moved the ball well offensively and finished around the basket.”
In a balanced offensive game, Montague had four players with nine points or more. Braeden Johnston, Owen Raeth and Rodney Brassfield each had 10, and Isaiah Atchison added nine. Johnston had eight rebounds and Atchison grabbed seven.