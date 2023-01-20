MONTAGUE — Montague/Oakridge games are generally hotly contested battles that come down to the final seconds, as in 2020-21 when the schools played three classics. Friday night's game, though, was a Montague coronation.

The Wildcats dominated from the opening tip and played one of their best games of the season, earning a running clock in the third quarter and dispatching the Eagles 64-34.

Montague (6-5, 4-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes) attacked the basket relentlessly on offense right from the start, scoring 10 points in the first three minutes of the game and taking a 24-10 lead after one quarter. Isaiah Atchison had 10 of those points, taking advantage of his long and lanky frame to grab rebounds and earn putbacks.

"We've had our struggles the last couple of games shooting the basketball," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We just felt like we really had to get the basket and try to get some free throws to settle in so we could hit some outside shots."

It helped that Montague's defense shut down Oakridge, holding the Eagles to barely 20 percent shooting and allowing Montague to hold a sizable 42-24 edge in rebounds. That set the 'Cats up to get on the fast break, which led to even more attacking the basket. Montague isn't generally known for its fast pace, but they could've fooled observers Friday night, looking confident and smooth running the floor.

"I don't think we've been able to show how fast we are," Osborne said. "Tonight we were able to show off our speed a little bit and finish at the basket."

Atchison totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and was the force Osborne often says his junior forward is capable of being. Atchison said when he is at his best, he's "not really thinking", but reacting.

"We just kept pushing it whenever we had turnovers and missed baskets," Atchison said. "We just kept thinking (about the) next play. We just executed."

Montague had a healthy 42-16 lead at halftime and wasted little time burying the Eagles to start the third quarter, knocking down three quick three-pointers on the way to the running clock.

Oakridge is a solid program that consistently puts together winning seasons; although this year hasn't been as fruitful for the Eagles, Osborne said Montague being able to dominate them that thoroughly will be a big confidence boost for a team that still doesn't have a ton of experience despite an upperclassman-filled roster.

"We're still really young with the guys as far as playing time," Osborne said. "Our seniors never played a lot last year, so it's a huge confidence builder. Oakridge is a good basketball team. They're well-coached and we have a lot of respect for them and we feel fortunate to have shot the ball really well tonight."

OAKRIDGE (34) Stephenson 0 1-2 1, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Cribbins 1 1-3 3, Danicek 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 2-2 4, Ruel 4 0-0 11, Primmer 2 2-2 7, Wambaugh 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 6-11 34.

MONTAGUE (64) Osborne 0 2-6 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, Johnston 5 0-0 12, Petersen 4 1-2 10, Olson 1 0-0 2, Raeth 2 2-3 7, Atchison 5 7-12 17, Brassfield 5 0-1 10. Totals 24 12-24 64.

Oakridge.....10 6 8 10 — 34

Montague....24 18 21 1 — 64

Three-point goals — Oakridge 4 (Ruel 3, Primmer), Montague 4 (Johnston 2, Petersen, Raeth). Total fouls — Oakridge 14, Montague 15. JV score — Oakridge 60, Montague 55.