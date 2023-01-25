Montague played an excellent first half Tuesday night and cruised to an impressive 66-37 win over Ravenna.
The Wildcats (7-5) dominated the glass, outrebounding Ravenna by a nearly 2:1 margin.
"It was a good team win tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Our effort and energy was as good as it’s been all year and we continue to improve each game.“
Owen Raeth had 18 points to lead Montague in scoring, and Isaiah Atchison posted a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rodney Brassfield also had 12 points, and Braeden Johnston had 10 boards and five steals.