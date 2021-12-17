Montague sputtered early in Thursday's game at Mason County Central, but the Wildcats turned up the intensity after halftime and picked up a 58-43 West Michigan Conference road win.
Montague outscored MCC 36-18 after the break, remaining unbeaten at 2-0 overall and in the WMC.
"I am very happy that we came out in the second half with better intensity on both ends of the floor," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Mason County wanted it more and outworked us in the first half."
Tate Stine, who only attempted three field goals in the season opener, led all scorers Thursday with 20 points on 50 percent shooting and also passed out six assists. Owen Raeth added 10 points. Isaiah Atchison had eight points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.
MONTAGUE (58) O. Raeth 3 2-2 10, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Petersen 0 2-2 2, Nichols 2 0-0 4, Olson 1 0-2 2, Stine 8 2-3 20, Atchison 3 2-3 8, Brassfield 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 10-14 58.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (43) Chye 3 6-6 12, Thurow 1 1-4 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Perrone 3 6-7 12, Shimel 0 0-1 0, VanderHaag 3 0-0 9, Trivisonno 0 0-2 0, Myer 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 14-22 43.
Montague.... 9 13 16 20 — 58
Mason Co....11 14 8 10 — 43
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (O. Raeth, Stine 2), Mason Co.Central 3 (VanderHaag 3). Total fouls — Montague 21, Mason Co. Central 15. JV score — Mason Co. Central 52, Montague 27.