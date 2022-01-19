Montague couldn't overcome the hot shooting of Hart Tuesday night, dropping a 62-59 thriller on the road in West Michigan Conference play.
Montague (4-3, 3-3 WMC) was within a point and had the ball in the final minute, but was unable to score, and Hart hit two clutch free throws to seal the win.
The Pirates hoisted exactly half of their 54 field goal attempts from long distance and made 10 of them. Montague shot well from deep as well, making 7-of-18, but the slight Pirate edge in points scored from the arc was decisive.
"We were not very good on defense tonight and didn't take care of the ball," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Hart played hard and shot the ball well from outside."
Tate Stine led the 'Cats with 15 points, and Braeden Johnston added 14. Tugg Nichols chipped in 10 points. Stine and Johnston also had four assists apiece.