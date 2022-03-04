Montague ended its regular season with a 47-45 comeback win at Fruitport Thursday night, setting up a rematch in both teams' district opener next Monday.
The Wildcats scored 12 points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good, then held off the Trojans for the win.
"Fruitport was much more aggressive than us in the first half, but we matched that in the second," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Tate Stine led the Wildcats (14-6) with 18 points, and Isaiah Atchison had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, adding five blocked shots and five steals for good measure.