Montague battled out a tough game Tuesday night at Mason County Central, and the Wildcats were rewarded with a 63-60 win.

"It was great to get a quality road win in a physical contest," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I’m proud of our team for taking care of the ball and hitting their free throws some the stretch."

The Wildcats (8-5) were remarkably efficient at the charity stripe all night, hitting 18-of-22 attempts.

Montague had four players score in double figures in the game, led by Owen Raeth with 15 points. Isaiah Atchison had a great game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots, the last of which came in the final seconds to secure the win. Paul Olson and Owen Petersen each had 11 points.

MONTAGUE (63) Johnston 2 2-2 6, Petersen 5 0-0 11, Olson 4 3-5 11, Raeth 4 5-6 15, Atchison 3 6-7 12, K.Johnson 0 2-2 2, Brassfield 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 18-22 63.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (60) Chye 8 3-4 20, T. Thurow 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Perrone 7 6-8 22, Shimel 2 3-6 7, VanderHaag 2 0-0 6, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-20 60.

Montague....15 17 9 22 — 63

Mason Co....14 14 14 18 — 60

Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Petersen, Raeth 2), Mason Co. Central 5 (Chye, Perrone 2, VanderHaag 2). Total fouls — Montague 17, Mason Co. Central 16.