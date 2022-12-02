Montague had a strong year last season, tying for third place in a very strong West Michigan Conference and reaching the district finals. As the league now moves into its two-division structure, the Wildcats are the smallest school in the new Lakes Division, creating new challenges - but 16th-year head coach David Osborne thinks his team is ready to meet them.

"Our summer participation and buy-in was as good as it's ever been," Osborne said. "This should help us become a better basketball team as we have already had many hours of game time and skill work together as a group. With many returning, battle-tested upperclassmen, we are excited about a different player stepping up every night."

Montague boasts a veteran team, with three starters back and seven seniors on the roster. Even the juniors - Owen Raeth, Isaiah Atchison and Paul Olson - are experienced, as all have been varsity players since their freshman years. Atchison and Raeth are the team's top two returning players in points, rebounds and steals, and Olson earned a starting spot late last season and has improved his all-around game.

Atchison anchors the lane for Montague with his ability to block shots and clean the glass, and he's perfectly complemented by bruising forward Rodney Brassfield, who brings physicality to the paint. On the outside, Raeth is joined by leading returning assist man Braeden Johnston, who has improved his scoring. Seniors Owen Petersen and Da'Carri Williams each bring speed and athleticism to the team and should see bigger on-court roles this season.

With this much experienced talent, Montague's newcomers won't find it easy to push for playing time, but senior Kade Johnson and juniors Jakob Heiss, Blake Herremans, James Cloud and Clay Johnson should make their presence felt. The coach's son, Hunter Osborne, made varsity as a freshman, and if the way his older sisters Braquelle and Kendall have played on the Wildcats' girls team is an indication, he has a bright future.

Montague certainly projects as a contending team in the WMC Lakes, and Osborne thinks the team will only improve from here.

"We have a very balanced team with high-character, hard-working players," Osborne said. "The chemistry and leadership on this team will help us battle through the ups and downs of a long season. And I also believe that this group has been tested and will not back down from the challenges we will face."

The new-look WMC Lakes should have two familiar faces near the top, with defending league champ Whitehall and constant threat Oakridge in the mix. New addition Ludington will also be among the conference favorites. The 'Cats will play several crossover games with WMC Rivers opponents, including last year's WMC runner-up Ravenna and fellow third-place team North Muskegon.

"Like every year we hope to compete for a conference title," Osborne said. "We believe the conference will be very balanced this year and anyone could beat the other on any given night."