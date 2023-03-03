Still shorthanded, Montague lost a tight battle at Oakridge Thursday night, 44-43, to end its regular season. The two teams tied for third place in the final league standings.
The 'Cats (12-10, 6-6 West Michigan Conference Lakes) led 25-17 at halftime and were up as many as 10 points in the game, but sputtered to start the third quarter. Oakridge took advantage to take a small lead, and the teams battled closely the rest of the way.
Owen Raeth led Montague with 15 points and had eight rebounds. Kade Johnson and Rodney Brassfield each had eight points. Brassfield also pulled in 11 rebounds.