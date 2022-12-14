Montague's hot start was good enough to pick up a big non-conference win over Fruitport Tuesday night, 47-39.
The Wildcats (3-0) ripped off 35 first-half points and led by 14 at the break. The Trojans made an effort to come back later in the game, but Montague's early lead held up.
"We're very happy to come out with a win in a hard-fought, physical contest," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Fruitport came ready to play and gave us a tough battle."
Isaiah Atchison posted a double-double for Montague, with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Owen Raeth added 10 points and had six steals too.