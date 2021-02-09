MONTAGUE — Montague got off to a blistering start Tuesday, scoring the game's first 23 points, before holding on to defeat Hart 47-39 in the season opener.
The Wildcats didn't allow a point until well into the second quarter, but the Pirates roared back to get to within three late in the game before Montague put things away with defensive turnovers and free throws.
"Definitely a tale of two halves tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We played well early and Hart played well in the second half. They were definitely more aggressive than us in the second half. I am happy to get this season started with a win."
Drew Collins led Montague with 12 points, and Isaiah Atchison scored 10 points. Each player had five rebounds. Tugg Nichols also scored 10 points, and Colton Blankstrom chipped in nine. Atchison also swiped five steals.