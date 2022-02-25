Montague locked down Hart on defense Friday night and defeated the Pirates 63-30 in its home finale.
Hart shot just under 29 percent from the field in the game, and Montague (13-5, 8-5 West Michigan Conference) forced 23 turnovers.
"I was really pleased with our defensive effort tonight from start to finish," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Isaiah Atchison had 14 points to lead the 'Cats, as well as 13 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots. Tate Stine added 12 points and Braeden Johnston grabbed eight boards.