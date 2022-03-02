Montague tried but could not play spoiler Tuesday night, dropping a 52-48 overtime thriller to West Michigan Conference runner-up Ravenna.
The Wildcats' Tate Stine hit a tying shot with six seconds to play in regulation to force overtime, but Montague (13-6, 8-6 WMC) managed only three points in the extra period.
Montague struggled offensively, with coach David Osborne attributing it to not attacking the Bulldogs enough.
"We were too passive offensively tonight and made too many mistakes down the stretch," Osborne said. "Ravenna took care of the ball better than us and were much more aggressive offensively for a large part of the game."
Stine led Montague with 15 points and five assists, and Colton Blankstrom added 12 points. Isaiah Atchison had seven rebounds and four blocked shots.