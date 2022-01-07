Despite some heroics by Tate Stine at the end of regulation, Montague dropped a 53-48 overtime battle Friday night at North Muskegon.
Stine, who struggled offensively overall, delivered when it mattered most, drilling a long three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. However, the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2 West Michigan Conference), who shot just 34 percent from the floor, couldn't capitalize on that boost. Also a huge factor was the team's 5-of-20 effort at the free throw line.
"I was much happier with our energy and effort tonight, but we did not shoot the ball well from the field or the free throw line," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Owen Raeth led Montague with 15 points, and Rodney Brassfield contributed a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Stine had six points and five assists.