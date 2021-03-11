RAVENNA — Montague dropped a battle for second place in the West Michigan Conference Wednesday night to Ravenna, 50-38.
The host Bulldogs took command of the game early on, outscoring Montague 19-7 in the first quarter. Although the Wildcats (8-4, 7-4 WMC) briefly cut into Ravenna's lead in the third quarter, they could never get within striking range.
"I am very disappointed with our effort in the first half and how we started that game," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I thought we were ready, but obviously we were not. Ravenna played very well tonight."
Montague shot just over 30 percent from the floor in the game, although it did hold a 33-20 edge in rebounds.
Drew Collins led Montague with 11 points and seven rebounds in the game. Colton Blankstrom had six assists.