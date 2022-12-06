Despite a "sloppy and physical" showing Monday night, according to coach David Osborne, Montague was able to earn a road win to open its season, 62-54 over Newaygo.
The Wildcats dominated the final quarter, outscoring the Lions 22-11 in that span to come away with the win. Up until then the game was nip-and-tuck throughout with neither team able to gain an edge.
Paul Olson had a big night for the Wildcats, scoring 17 points, including a 9-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Braeden Johnston and Owen Petersen each scored 11 points and Isaiah Atchison added nine, with 12 rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots. Johnston also had five steals.
"We're happy to come out with a win," Osborne said. "We will spend the next few practices cleaning up mistakes and look to Friday's game vs. Orchard View.”