Ludington used depth and a fast pace to overpower Montague Tuesday night in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, 82-46.
The host Orioles roared out of the gates with 30 first-quarter points, and Montague was never able to recover from the avalanche. Ludington shot over 55 percent from the field in the game, and Montague turned the ball over 28 times.
Braeden Johnston led Montague (3-2, 1-2 WMC Lakes) with nine points. Kade Johnson grabbed six rebounds.
MONTAGUE (46) Osborne 1 0-0 2, Johnston 4 0-0 9, Petersen 1 2-2 5, Olson 2 1-2 5, Raeth 1 0-2 2, Heiss 1 1-1 3, Atchison 3 0-0 6, K. Johnson 3 0-0 6, Brassfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 4-7 46.
LUDINGTON (82) Anthes 1 2-2 5, Killips 1 0-0 2, Laman 3 1-2 7, Shillinger 7 6-8 25, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Jones 4 0-1 9, Benz 2 0-3 4, Forfinski 2 0-0 5, Westhouse 8 0-0 16, Stidham 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 9-16 82.
Three-point goals — Montague 2 (Johnston, Petersen), Ludington 9 (Shillinger 5, Gilchrist, Jones, Forfinski, Anthes). Total fouls — Montague 12, Ludington 13. JV score — Ludington 41, Montague 34.