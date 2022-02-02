Montague played a great second half on offense Tuesday night and secured a 57-47 road win over West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge.
The Wildcats (7-4, 4-4 WMC) had 34 second-half points, breaking open what was a one-point game at halftime.
"I was pleased with our second-half execution and effort tonight, and hope that carries over into our next game," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Owen Raeth and Tugg Nichols each had 12 points for Montague, leading five players who had at least eight. Raeth also had seven rebounds, tied with Isaiah Atchison for the team lead. Colton Blankstrom added 11 points, and Tate Stine and Atchison each chipped in eight.