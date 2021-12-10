MONTAGUE — Oakridge was the only one of the two teams in Friday's game that had already played its season opener, but it was Montague that appeared to be in peak form.
The Wildcats played a complete game in all facets Friday, scoring an impressive 46-31 win over Oakridge that stamped them as clear West Michigan Conference contenders.
Montague started off quickly on offense, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the first few minutes of the game, but it was the defense that really led the way early. The Wildcats allowed only seven first-half points, as the backcourt of Tugg Nichols, Colton Blankstrom, Tate Stine, Owen Raeth and others harassed Oakridge ballhandlers just about every second they had it.
"We really pride ourselves on defense," Stine said. "We try to hold our opponents to less than 50 points every game. We feel like we can win if we do that. And we did tonight."
"Having a deep bench, we weren't afraid to run other guys through," Montague coach David Osborne added. "We figured if they got tired at all - Tate, Tugg and Colton - we could rotate three, four or five guys through those positions and not have a fall-off. I think that helped them."
Montague held a commanding 25-7 lead at halftime, and while Oakridge did start the third quarter on a 7-0 run, the Eagles were never really able to get close enough to arouse danger. Ethan Jozsa had a solid game, with a game-high 16 points, but only three other Eagles scored.
On Montague's side, the anticipation surrounded Stine's return to the lineup. Stine suffered a knee injury less than an hour before the season was set to begin last year and missed the entire year. While he attempted only three field goals and missed them all, the senior put his stamp on the game with impressive passing and had six assists, including two beautiful fast-break feeds to teammates for layups within a minute of each other in the third quarter. He also had six rebounds and four steals.
"If Tate Stine wouldn't have scored a point, had an assist or a rebound, I'd still have been ecstatic," Osborne said. "Win, lose or draw I wanted him back on the floor...The team was super excited to have him back, and that's just scratching the surface of what he can do. I think he can score plenty, and that'll happen, but right now, we're just worried about getting him (all the way) back healthy."
"I love to get my teammates the ball," Stine added with a wide grin. "I trust my teammates with the ball. I love to see my guys score...I maybe didn't put up the numbers I really wanted to, but at the end of the day, we just got the W. That's all I'm worried about."
Stine's fellow guard, Owen Raeth, was the beneficiary of a couple of those assists and scored a team-best 13 points. Isaiah Atchison added 10 and Colton Blankstrom scored eight, all in the first half. The Wildcats showed off some serious offensive depth in the win, and Atchison also was credited by Stine with excellent help-side defense and limiting the damage from Jozsa.
About the only rough stretch was a couple of minutes in the fourth where Montague began playing too fast for Osborne's taste. But after a timeout, the 'Cats were right back to playing smart basketball. And in all, they had 12 assists to only eight turnovers, a spectacular ratio in any game.
Although the win was a great start toward the Wildcats making a league championship run, Osborne knew it was too early to start thinking about that. Talk in the WMC all preseason has been about the conference being abnormally deep even by its standards, and each game will present its own challenges.
"Our conference has a lot of parity this year," Osborne said. "There are a lot of good teams. We could have an off night and get beat by any one of them. We're just going to try to focus on each game."
OAKRIDGE (31) DeLora 1 0-0 3, Danicek 2 0-0 6 Wever 0 0-1 0, Jozsa 7 2-6 16, Bignall 3 0-2 6. Totals 13 2-9 31.
MONTAGUE (46) O. Raeth 6 0-0 13, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Petersen 1 0-1 3, Nichols 2 2-4 6, C. Raeth 0 1-2 1, Stine 0 2-2 2, Atchison 4 1-1 10, Blankstrom 3 0-0 8, Brassfield 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 7-10 46.
Oakridge..... 5 2 15 7 — 31
Montague....10 15 11 10 — 46
Three-point goals — Oakridge 3 (DeLora, Danicek 2), Montague 5 (O. Raeth, Petersen, Atchison, Blankstrom 2). Total fouls — Oakridge 11, Montague 15. JV score — Oakridge 41, Montague 28.