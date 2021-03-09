MONTAGUE — Montague proved flexible Tuesday night, controlling all four quarters of play and defeating Muskegon Heights 67-44 in non-league action.
The Wildcats (8-3) were originally set to face Mason County Central Tuesday, but the Spartans were forced out of action by a contact tracing situation, leading to the schedule adjustment.
Drew Collins led Montague with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win, and Isaiah Atchison added 13 points. The Wildcats dominated the paint, outrebounding Heights 35-17 and getting to the free throw line 28 times to the Tigers' six.
"It was nice to put together four solid quarters tonight, and this was a good game for us to prepare for our WMC matchup tomorrow vs Ravenna," Montague coach David Osborne said.