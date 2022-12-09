Montague quickly put away Friday's West Michigan Conference Lakes opener against Orchard View, taking a 15-point lead after the first quarter and earning a 62-34 victory.
The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) held OV to only two points in the opening frame and led 33-11 at halftime. They led by as many as 33 points in the win.
”Proud of the improvements made from game one to game two," Montague coach David Osborne said. "It is nice to come away with our first conference win of the season.”
Isaiah Atchison enjoyed an impressive night, with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Owen Raeth added 11 points. Braeden Johnston had nine rebounds and DaCarri Williams had four steals.