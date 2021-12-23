MONTAGUE — A non-conference win over Comstock Park Tuesday moved the Montague varsity basketball team’s win streak to three as the Wildcats defeated the Panthers 77-56.
In a back and forth contest early, the play of sophomore Isaiah Atchison was a big advantage. Atchison didn’t fill the stat sheet with points, but his 6-7 frame was vital in snagging early rebounds and clogging the passing lanes in the first quarter. He finished the game with a team-leading five defensive rebounds.
Montague’s first half was led offensively by senior Tate Stine (12 points, seven rebounds) and junior Braeden Johnston (16 points, six rebounds, two steals) as the two combined for 21 points. The Wildcats headed to the locker room with a double-digit advantage, 44-26.
“I like the fact that [Tate and Braeden] were aggressive,” Montague head coach David Osborne said. “Tate is just coming back from injury and Braeden has a lot of potential to score whenever he wants. They were both aggressive that first half so I was super happy about that.”
Comstock Park came out of the half looking sharp from beyond the arc, relying on sophomore Charlie Commeret, who sank a pair of deep shots. Commeret’s effort wasn’t enough, however, as Montague matched buckets with the Panthers for the remainder of the game, maintaining an 18-point lead throughout the second half.
Montague moved to 3-0 after the victory.
The Wildcats will take a break for the holidays before returning to action in the new year as they prepare to take on Whitehall Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“We need to get better defensively,” Osborne said. “We need to be more active and find guys early. Offensively we’re going to continue to be aggressive. When we get passive and indecisive, we struggle. Fortunately we have some three-year seniors that have been through it so we know what it takes.”