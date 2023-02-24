Montague celebrated senior night Thursday with an easy 68-44 win over Western Michigan Christian.
The Wildcats (11-9) held WMC to under 30 percent shooting and were all over the boards, getting as many offensive rebounds - 23 - as the Warriors had total rebounds.
"Nice team win tonight as we get closer to the tournament," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We are hoping to finish strong and can carry that momentum into districts.”
Braeden Johnston led three Wildcats in double figures with 16 points. Isaiah Atchison had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Owen Petersen added 10 points. DaCarri Williams had five assists.