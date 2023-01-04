NORTON SHORES — The holiday rust proved difficult for Montague to shake off Tuesday night at Mona Shores, as a slow start led to a 75-48 defeat.

The Wildcats (3-3) sputtered early, unable to hang onto the basketball or convert shots from close to the basket. In all, the team had 23 turnovers and, coach David Osborne said, missed 19 layups, and first-quarter struggles in both departments enabled Shores to pile up a 20-4 lead.

Montague had a scrimmage lined up to take place over break, Osborne said, but the projected opponent had illness run through the team and it was called off. The Sailors, meanwhile, participated in a holiday tournament at Cornerstone University last week.

"We really didn't get to play and get all that stuff out," Osborne said. "So some of it was rust, but I would give more credit to Mona Shores. They shot really well and capitalized on our poor decisions and mistakes."

Montague did manage to get as close as 10 points early in the third quarter, starting that frame on a quick 5-0 run. However, the Sailors quickly came back with six straight points to put an end to thoughts of a rally.

Shores was impressive from long range, making 12 three-point attempts. Jordan Bledsoe and Jonathan Pittman had 22 and 20 points respectively and accounted for half of those treys.

Montague's own offense was what frustrated players and coaches. The Wildcats changed things up a bit on that side of the court, moving Owen Raeth off the ball and having Isaiah Atchison and DaCarri Williams handle it more, but the results didn't come as Osborne had hoped. Rodney Brassfield played an impressive game, managing 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Braeden Johnston pulled in nine boards, but the Wildcat backcourt was unable to get much going.

"We've been working on (the) execution piece and we're working on understanding offenses and defenses we run, but we continue to make the same mistakes," Osborne said. "I'm just trying to figure out how to get us to stop that. We cut those (turnovers) in half, I think it's a different ball game. They did put a lot of pressure on the ball, which is great for us moving forward because there's teams that are going to do that."

Indeed, Montague was glad to play the Sailors, despite the outcome, because of the challenges they presented. Osborne said with the new West Michigan Conference alignment and the Wildcats being a smaller Division 2 school, testing themselves whenever possible helps prepare them for the rigors of chasing championships.

He just wanted a better performance in the process.

"I'm disappointed," Osborne said. "I know we're better than what we showed, but we'll keep working."

MONTAGUE (48) Osborne 1 0-3 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnston 2 0-2 4, Petersen 4 0-0 10, Olson 2 1-4 5, Raeth 1 1-2 4, Atchison 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Brassfield 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 2-11 48.

MONA SHORES (75) Bledsoe 9 2-3 22, Chapman 4 1-2 11, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Melton 2 0-0 5, Opsommer 1 0-0 3, Foster 22 1-2 6, Hallett 1 1-2 4, Pittman 7 2-2 20. Totals 28 7-11 75.

Montague.......... 4 19 11 14 — 48

Mona Shores....20 18 21 16 — 75

Three-point goals — Montague 4 (Petersen 2, Raeth, Atchison), Mona Shores 12 (Bledsoe 2, Chapman 2, Melton, Opsommer, Foster, Hallett, Pittman 2). Total fouls — Montague 10, Mona Shores 14. JV score — Mona Shores 51, Montague 23.