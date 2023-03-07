Montague lost a pre-district game to Fruitport Monday night 48-35, largely because of offensive struggles.
The Wildcats (12-11) shot under 30 percent from the field and only 3-of-15 from three-point distance, two deficiencies that overrode a 35-25 edge in rebounding.
Host Fruitport grabbed a 28-16 lead by halftime and never let the Wildcats get close enough to threaten.
Owen Raeth and Cortland Schneider had seven points each to lead Montague. Rodney Brassfield grabbed 10 rebounds and Isaiah Atchison had nine. Hunter Osborne swiped four steals.