Montague played a great offensive game Wednesday night and earned a 65-37 win over future West Michigan Conference foe Manistee.
A quick start was key for the Wildcats (12-5), who ripped off 24 first-quarter points to gain early control of the game. Montague continued to dominate in the second quarter, outscoring the Chippewas 15-3 to go ahead 39-14.
Tate Stine had 15 points and five assists to lead Montague, which had 11 different players score and recorded 20 assists as a team. Rodney Brassfield had nine points and Owen Raeth added eight. Isaiah Atchison grabbed 12 rebounds.