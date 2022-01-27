Montague dominated the first three quarters of Wednesday's game at Holton and held off a furious Red Devil comeback in the fourth to come away with a 51-48 win.
The Wildcats (6-4) controlled the game early and held Holton to just one second-quarter point on the way to building a seemingly insurmountable 46-25 lead going into the fourth. However, Holton exploded in the final quarter and nearly stunned Montague.
"I thought we played a good three quarters of basketball, but had too many mental lapses in the fourth to make the game close," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Tate Stine led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points, and also had seven rebounds and five assists. Rodney Brassfield added nine points and 10 boards. Holton's Wyatt Monette went for 30 points, leading the comeback.