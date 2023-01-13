Montague struggled to hit shots Thursday night in a battle against North Muskegon, losing the West Michigan Conference crossover contest 49-34.
The Wildcats (4-5) hit only 22.4 percent of their shots from the floor and also struggled at the free throw line, going 9-of-16.
"Our shots were not falling tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Credit to the North Muskegon defense. We are looking forward to our next game.”
Owen Raeth led Montague with 10 points. Isaiah Atchison added seven points and pulled down eight rebounds.