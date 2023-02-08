Montague struggled to slow down a fast-paced Shelby attack Tuesday night and took a 66-49 defeat to the Tigers.
The hosts got to the line with regularity, with 25 free throw attempts to Montague's 11, and were efficient on offense.
"Tough loss tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Shelby came ready to play and shot the ball well.”
Owen Raeth led the 'Cats (9-6) with 16 points, and Isaiah Atchison had seven, with 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Bishop Lee led all scorers with 22 for Shelby.
MONTAGUE (49) Osborne 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 0-0 4, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Petersen 2 0-0 6, Olson 3 0-3 6, Raeth 6 3-7 16, Atchison 3 1-1 7, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-11 49.
SHELBY (66) Claeys 2 3-4 9, Garcia 4 7-8 15, Hayes 3 0-0 8, Waller 4 2-3 10, Olmstead 1 0-0 2, Lee 8 6-10 22. Totals 22 18-25 66.
Montague....12 15 12 10 — 49
Shelby.........16 19 17 14 — 66
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Petersen 2, Raeth), Shelby 4 (Claeys 2, Hayes 2). Total fouls — Montague 23, Shelby 8. Fouled out — Raeth.